Africa: Asec Mimosas Hold US Monastir to Barren Draw At Home

23 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ivorian side Asec Mimosas scoured a barren draw against Tunisia's US Monastir in the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup first leg match, leaving all to play for when the two sides clash in the return fixture next weekend.

Visitors Asec had the best opportunities on the balance of chances especially in the first half, but they were denied by a combination of good goalkeeping from Sadok Yedes and lack of composure in the final third.

Agbalegah Zuma had a brilliant diving header saved by the keeper before Esis Flugence had another effort saved at the near post by the keeper.

Pacome Zouzoua then lined up on the list of chances with a brilliant shot from distance, which keeper Yedes did brilliantly to pluck away.

Heykeul Chikhaoui had the best chance for the home side when he lined up a shot from inside the box but it was blocked while Ahmed Jafeli should have done better with a second half chance, but he took too many touches inside the box allowing the defenders to race back and block his final effort.

It is anybody's game heading into next weekend's return tie with the game evenly poised at 0-0.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.