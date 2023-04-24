Africa: Asec Mimosas Hold US Monastir to Barren Draw At Home

Ivorian side Asec Mimosas scoured a barren draw against Tunisia's US Monastir in the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup first leg match, leaving all to play for when the two sides clash in the return fixture next weekend.

Visitors Asec had the best opportunities on the balance of chances especially in the first half, but they were denied by a combination of good goalkeeping from Sadok Yedes and lack of composure in the final third.

Agbalegah Zuma had a brilliant diving header saved by the keeper before Esis Flugence had another effort saved at the near post by the keeper.

Pacome Zouzoua then lined up on the list of chances with a brilliant shot from distance, which keeper Yedes did brilliantly to pluck away.

Heykeul Chikhaoui had the best chance for the home side when he lined up a shot from inside the box but it was blocked while Ahmed Jafeli should have done better with a second half chance, but he took too many touches inside the box allowing the defenders to race back and block his final effort.

It is anybody's game heading into next weekend's return tie with the game evenly poised at 0-0.