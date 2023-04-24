Rwanda: Burundian Gospel Icon Apollinaire Habonimana Set for Concert in Kigali

Burundian gospel music icon Apollinaire Habonimana will be singing in a concert in Kigali in May.

Habonimana is a well known musician in Rwanda, and a number of his songs are widely used in church services.

He will be one of the worshipers that will grace the "East African Gospel Festival," an annual event that will be launched by veteran Rwandan Gospel singer Alexis Dusabe on May 21 at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.

Mostly known for his 'Zaburi 23' track that was and is still loved around the country, Dusabe is one of the gospel singers that have blessed the church with great worship songs in the past 15 years.

Dusabe's vocal talent was detected at an early age in 1996, when he joined Hoziana Choir in Gacuriro, Kigali. Later, he embarked on a journey of recording which turned out to be successful.

Some of his songs are 'Ngwino,' 'Umuyoboro,' 'Kuki Turira,' Hora ku Ngoma,' 'Zaburi 23,' 'Nzajya Nyiringira,' 'Ni nde Wamvuguruza' and 'Nganira ibya Yesu'.

As part of the East African Gospel Festival, Dusabe plans to host mega open-air concerts to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ as well as mobilising the public to address pressing issues such as drug abuse.

"The concert I am preparing in May is a curtain-raiser of more other concerts I plan to host in summer. These events aim to elevate the name of Jesus by proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ and comforting downhearted people with the Gospel," Dusabe explained.

The concert will begin at 5 pm. It will feature renowned gospel musician Aime Uwimana, Burundian musicians Apollinaire Habonimana and David Nduwimana, as well as Rwandan rising singer Prosper Nkomezi.

According to Dusabe, the East African Gospel Festival will run annually.