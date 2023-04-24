Ghana: I'll Help Oly Escape Relegation - Japanese Player Jindo Morishita

Japanese footballer, Jindo Morishita, who recently signed for Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, has pledged to help the struggling team to escape relegation.

Speaking at the outdooring of the player by the Japanese community in Ghana led by Ambassador, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, he said with the support of his teammates, they would work hard in coming weeks to survive and play premiership football next season.

"It is a pleasure to be here and though not satisfied with personal results since coming into the country to play football two years ago, I would contribute to ensure that my new club Olympics plays premiership football next year," he said.

Olympics are currently 17th (last-but-one) on the league table and must win most of the remaining eight games to escape relegation.

"We know it is a huge task, but we have a great coach and players to make it through," he stressed.

Jindo Morishita joined Ebusua Dwarfs two years ago in a bid to play top tier football in Ghana, but the Cape Coast-based side was relegated into division one last season which compelled the player to move to Olympics during the second half of this season, for a new challenge.

"Ghana's league is very tough and one of the best on the continent. I would continue to work hard to develop myself and become one of the best players in the world," he said.

He also praised the Japanese community for their support especially - AIRU Engineering, for supporting him personally and extending same to Great Olympics.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, said they were happy to have one of their own playing in Ghana and would continue to support him to succeed.

"He is a great played and we would encourage him to stay positive, and do well to make his team and the country proud," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer for Accra Great Olympics, Mr Oloboi Commodore, commended the Japanese community for providing the team with a good footballer and supporting them to succeed.

Jindo, he said came to the club on merit and the technical team believed he would help the team to progress.

He urged fans to continue supporting the team as they played the rest of their matches at Sogakope (new home venue) in their bid to escape relegation.