Ghana: I'll Help Oly Escape Relegation - Japanese Player Jindo Morishita

20 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Japanese footballer, Jindo Morishita, who recently signed for Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, has pledged to help the struggling team to escape relegation.

Speaking at the outdooring of the player by the Japanese community in Ghana led by Ambassador, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, he said with the support of his teammates, they would work hard in coming weeks to survive and play premiership football next season.

"It is a pleasure to be here and though not satisfied with personal results since coming into the country to play football two years ago, I would contribute to ensure that my new club Olympics plays premiership football next year," he said.

Olympics are currently 17th (last-but-one) on the league table and must win most of the remaining eight games to escape relegation.

"We know it is a huge task, but we have a great coach and players to make it through," he stressed.

Jindo Morishita joined Ebusua Dwarfs two years ago in a bid to play top tier football in Ghana, but the Cape Coast-based side was relegated into division one last season which compelled the player to move to Olympics during the second half of this season, for a new challenge.

"Ghana's league is very tough and one of the best on the continent. I would continue to work hard to develop myself and become one of the best players in the world," he said.

He also praised the Japanese community for their support especially - AIRU Engineering, for supporting him personally and extending same to Great Olympics.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, said they were happy to have one of their own playing in Ghana and would continue to support him to succeed.

"He is a great played and we would encourage him to stay positive, and do well to make his team and the country proud," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer for Accra Great Olympics, Mr Oloboi Commodore, commended the Japanese community for providing the team with a good footballer and supporting them to succeed.

Jindo, he said came to the club on merit and the technical team believed he would help the team to progress.

He urged fans to continue supporting the team as they played the rest of their matches at Sogakope (new home venue) in their bid to escape relegation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.