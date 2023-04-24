Ghana: Support Initiatives Geared Towards Development of Humanity - Vice President, Rotary International

The Rotary District 9102 has held its 10th District Assembly and Conference with a call on the public to support initiatives geared towards the development of humanity.

The four-day conference which begun on Tuesday brought together Rotarians from Niger, Togo, Benin, Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK).

It was held on the theme "Imagine Rotary."

Vice president of Rotary International, Ms Nicki Scott, speaking at the opening of the conference said people deserved to be given the opportunity to grow, adding that this could not be achieved without having some level of empathy towards vulnerable people especially.

"It is time to walk the talk when it comes to making meaningful impact in people's lives and that is exactly what we are focused on. We want to continue to work hard to increase our ability to touch more lives," she added.

She also indicated that it was very necessary for individuals to be mentally prepared to move out of their comfort zones in order to make positive impacts or add value to their lives.

"The road to success is not a comfortable one. To achieve higher heights you need to move out of your comfort zone to achieve your dreams and help others also create their own path to success," she added.

Rotarians across the world, she said, were the heartbeat of the club as they kept showing admirable levels of commitment towards the objectives of the club, adding that the impact made by the Rotary Club in the world was worth commending.

Ms Scott revealed that the Rotary Club International had decided to put more focus on women empowerment to encourage them to realise the power within them and use it to achieve their dreams.

Women, she said were already powerful "It is only up to them to realise their full potentials and work towards unleashing them."

Governor of Rotary Club District 9102, Dr Victor Yaw Asante, in his remarks said the club had over the years contributed significantly to promoting development in deplorable areas especially, while embarking on projects that contribute significantly to mitigating the impact of climate change.

He revealed that the Rotary Year on July 1, 2022 started with 120 and 81 Rotary Clubs and Rotaract Clubs respectively in District 9102, however as of March 31, 2023, the number had increased to 122 Rotary and 84 Rotaract clubs.

Various clubs within the district, he said had undertaken service projects predominantly in maternal al and child health. Water and sanitation, disease prevention and treatment, basic education and literacy among others.

The event was graced by government officials including the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Awal; the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey and the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye.

The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, a Rotarian, also attended the conference.