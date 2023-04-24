Ghana: All Is Set for Ghana Beverage Awards

20 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

All is set for the 7th edition of the prestigious Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) scheduled to come off this Friday at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast City, Accra.

According to Global Media Alliance (GMA), organisers of the event, the awards night promises patrons a night full of captivating experiences while rewarding ingenuity and efforts of players of the beverage industry.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, lauded the participating beverage companies for their high level of participation in all activities earmarked to herald the awards night.

"As organisers, we followed with keen interest the high levels of energy and enthusiasm that was channelled into the various activities held to herald the main event, and I must say that this year's participation has been exceptional. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for your commitment, and we make a solemn promise to innovate and make GBA always worth looking forward to," he said.

Mr Boateng said since inception, the awards scheme had grown on all levels, including the number of votes, entries and categories; "a true reflection of your growing acceptance of the scheme which we never take for granted. As always, we will continue to welcome and acknowledge your feedback as part of efforts to cement the scheme's position as a reference point for excelling beverage companies who have demonstrated commitment to satisfying the ever-changing needs of consumers," he intimated.

He noted that his outfit was committed to providing an unforgettable experience for patrons and well wishers of the beverage industry.

