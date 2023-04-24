Ghana: Propak Ghana Receives Industry Backing for Exhibition

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and others have endorsed Propak Ghana, the largest packaging, printing, plastics, and food processing portfolio exhibition in Accra.

'Propak Ghana' exhibition, which is expected to welcome more than 100 brands and 2,500 visitors, will take place at the Grand Arena, ICC, from June 6-8, 2023.

Commenting on the endorsement in an interview in Accra yesterday, Jamie Pearson, Marketing Director of Afrocet Montgomery, said, "AGI has fully endorsed the event and will be present for the opening ceremony".

"The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has also endorsed the event and is

supporting trade delegations from across the wider West African region that will see a comprehensive buyers-programme for those in the F&B and FMCG industries who are in need of an upgrade or new technology in their supply chains and factories," she said.

On the upcoming exhibition, she noted that running alongside the exhibition booths and product showcases would be an industry-leading conference programme that would provide insights, explanations, and thoughts on the trends and pertinent topics faced by the industry.

"Apart from the exhibition, we will have sessions on the circular economy, sustainability, and financing options for SME and multinational companies, among others. In total, more than 40 speakers are expected, and the full three-day programme will be announced in the coming weeks," she said.

Togo, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Senegal are some of the countries expected to participate in the exhibition.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will be present with an investment hub ready to meet international companies looking to establish a foothold in the Ghanaian market. All these will add to the offerings available at Propak Ghana.

Local companies, including Jaykay Group, Docutech, Kane-Em Industries, ePac Flexible Packaging, Finepack, and Sai Commodities, among others, are expected to take part in the event.