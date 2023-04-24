Ghana: Teams to Contest for Ramadan Cup At Bonsu Nkwanta

A number of teams will on Saturday converge at Sefwi, Bonsu Nkwanta in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region, to vie for the special annual Ramadan Cup in that area.

Organised by Mr Osman Salifu, known in football circles and mainstream media as Sacrifice, the one-day football competition is designed to bring both Muslims and Christians - including people of diverse faith together under one umbrella.

"The competition is also aimed at inculcating a sense of unity and belongingness into the people of Juaboso and its environs," he added.

The vibrant young football administrator and businessman told the Times Sports yesterday that he was ready to 'splash' cash into the competition to make the occasion eventful and colourful.

"This time around, the competitors will not go empty handed as I'm determined to present various awards to all participants," Sacrifice assured.

The overall winner, according to him, will dance away with a golden trophy and 20 gold medals, while the runner-up will also go home with 20 silver medals and a football.

There will be other consolation prizes.

He urged inhabitants of Sefwi and Bonsu Nkwanta and its environs to rally behind their teams to make the occasion exciting and memorable.