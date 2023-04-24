Kenya: IG Koome Visits Shakahola Forest Cult Site as Exhumations Continue

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome was scheduled to visit Shakahola forest in Kilifi where over 40 bodies have been exhumed following cult activities by notorius Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

His visit comes as police found another 26 bodies of suspected cult members in the east of the country, bringing to 47 the number of corpses linked to the movement.

The number comprises of 36 exhumed, four found dead by rescue teams while the other four died while receiving treatment.

At least 58 graves have been identified on the 800-acre parcel of land that is believed to be owned by the controversial pastor of Good News International Church.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is also expected to visit the site on Tuesday.

In a bid to speed up the investigation on the crime scene, the Interior CS directed the Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha to reinforce the multi-agency team ahead of his visit.

"While the Multi-agency security team on site is doing their best to unearth the truth and prevent further loss of lives, I have directed the Regional Commissioner for Coast Region together with the Regional Security Team to reinforce the team in Malindi ahead of my visit on Tuesday," Kindiki stated.

Kindiki emphasized that the unfolding Shakahola Forest Massacre is the clearest abuse of the constitutionally enshrined human right to freedom of worship.

He insisted that tighter regulations on religious institutions must be put in place moving forward to hinder such atrocities that affect innocent Kenyans.

"While the State remains respectful of religious freedom, this horrendous blight on our consience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls, but tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward,"the Interior Boss stated.

Although his church was shut down in 2019, Mackenzie has continued to attract the masses through his preaching of the 'end times and fasting to go to heaven.'

Police are holding Mackenzie for 14 days to conclude investigations over his 'radical' teachings where he asks his followers to fast for days without water or food until they die of starvation.

He is yet to be charged officially.