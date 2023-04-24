Ghana: NDC Calls for Two Newly Appointed EC Members' Removal ...but EC Insists It's Constitutional

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the removal of two newly appointed members of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani due to their affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The two and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng were appointed to the Commission last month following the retirement of three members of the Electoral Management Board and have since been sworn in by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The party stated that Dr Appiahene had held several positions in the NPP such as member of the 2022 Bono Regional Election Committee, Bono Regional Information Technology Director for Election 2020, and Bono Regional D-day Coordinator for Election 2020 all for the NPP.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

But DrSerebourQuaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services ofEC,

said the Commission was ready to work with anyone appointed to the Board irrespective of their political affiliation.

He noted that EC did not have any problem with the appointment and indicated that those who hadissues with such appointment could challenge it in court.

"The Constitution mandates the President to appoint and if anyone thinks the President has erred, he or she can challenge him through appropriate channel," Dr Quaicoe explained and insisted that the appointment of politically exposed persons would not affect the work of the EC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement said on the appointment of Hajia Tijani, independent background checks by the NDC revealed she was a staunch member of the NPP since her family had deep ties with the party, as she was married to Sheikh T.B. Damba, the former Second National Vice Chairman of the NPP and Ghana's immediate-past Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, from 2017 to 2021.

It said her mother, Hajia Samata Bukari was the first female Vice Chairperson of NPP in the Northern Region while her sister, Hajia Abibata Zakariah is the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC), and former contestant of the party in the 2020 parliamentary primaries in the Yendi Constituency.

The statement noted that in light of the evidence, Hajia Salima and Dr Appiahene evidently and perceptibly bore partisan colouration which vitiated any hope of neutrality and impartiality required of a member of EC.

According to DrSerebour, the appointment of President Akufo-Addo or former President Mahama as Chairman ofthe EC could not change any electoral results.

However, he pointed out that what they could do was to implement policies and issues so that rigging of elections could not occur.