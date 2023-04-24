Gambia: Barrow Presents D5 Million to Gambia U-20 Team

President Adama Barrow on Wednesday 19 April 2023 presented a cheque for D5 million to the Gambia Under 20 team during a meeting at State House in Banjul.

The visit to State House by the U-20 team, its technical members as well as members of the Gambia Football Federation came following the national team's outstanding performance during the just concluded Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations tournament held in Egypt, where the Gambia finished runners up after their 2-0 lost to arch-rivals Senegal in the final.

The wonderful display during the tournament, earned the Gambia Under-20 a place in the upcoming World Cup tournament to be held in Argentina next month.

The Young Scorpions remarkable performance at the tournament did not only excite Gambian fans but also caught the eyes of many across the sub-region and beyond.

The Gambia won all its five matches at the tournament without conceding a goal before facing Senegal in the final.

The Young Scorpions opened their Afcon group tournament account with a 1-0 win over Tunisia; followed by a 2-0 win over Zambia before beating Benin 1-0 in their final group game.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang' charges thumped South Sudan 5-0 in the quarterfinals game before inflicting a surprise 1-0 win over Nigeria in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Gambia Under-20 team will know their faith (opponents) in the World Cup tournament during the draw to be held on Friday 21st April 2023.