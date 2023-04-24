Gambia: Real Win in GFF 1st Division League

Real de Banjul recorded a vital win during the commencement of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League second round (week-16) fixtures played on Tuesday.

Real de Banjul beat Brikama United 3-2 during a match played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori.

Ensa Jallow opened the scoring for Real de Banjul in the 4th minute before Baboucarr Touray registered a brace in the 11th and 63th minutes. Brikama United scored their goals through penalties converted by Papis Nyassi and Mustapha Drammeh in the 23rd and 80th minutes.

The win temporarily moved Real de Banjul to 2nd position with 30 points after playing a game more, while Brikama United occupy 12th position with 16 points.

Fortune FC beat Samger 2-1 during a game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Alieu Barry scored a brace for Fortune FC in the 13th and 57th minutes while Samger scored their consolation goal through Sidiki Jawara's converted penalty in the 16th minute.

Fortune FC now moved to 6th position with 23 points while Samger FC occupy 7th position.

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) defeated Banjul United 1-0 during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Lamin M. Sanneh scored the only goal of the match for the Army in the 51st minute.

The win sent GAF to 4th position with 25 points while Banjul United dropped to 11th position with 19 points.

Gamtel FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Waa Banjul during a game played at the King George Mini Stadium.

Ousainou Touray scored for Waa Banjul in the 75th minute while Jerreh Sanyang levelled for Gamtel FC in the 82nd minute.

The result puts Gamtel FC on 10th position with 20 points while Waa Banjul sit 13th position with 15 points.