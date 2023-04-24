Gambia: Neighbourhood Medical Clinic Donates Drugs to BMCHH, KGH

Neighborhood Medical Clinic, a private clinic co-founded by Haruna S. Jallow and Ebrima Nyang recently extended magnanimity to Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital (BMCHH) and Kanifing General Hospital (KGH) with the presentation of essential medical drugs worth over one million dalasis.

The items donated included 100 cartons of Cipro and other essential antibiotics. Starting in 2009, the Sukuta-based medical clinic in the recent past continues to attract patients from all over the Kombos, thanks to the quality health care services it delivers and dedicated staff.

Presenting the items, Haruna S. Jallow, co-founder of Neighborhood Medical Clinic, underscored the importance of the donated items, saying the move is anchored on public private-partnership to better help the country's health care system.

"We felt that it is not all about sitting in the office or working in government you cannot do your part. Coming up with this clinic is to own our health care system and I think as Gambians we should be ready to own our health care system so that we are able to support and complement government efforts in that regard. So that is the main reason for this gesture."

Jallow spoke about their other humanitarian support behind the cameras, noting that it is also good sometimes to bring to the spotlight, your activities so as to encourage others to emulate.

Receiving the items, Njagga A.M. Sarr, hospital administrator at Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, said the items donated are antibiotics, which he said, are essential drugs in the daily treatment of patients.

"These are very important drugs that would enable us render standard care for the patients. These drugs would no doubt boost our moral support. Despite, we have drug supplies but it is never enough in view of that treatment in the public health facilities is free of charge. So patients come. What they need is given to them provided that it is available."

He informed that at BMCHH they received patients from a wider coverage area, adding that is one of the hospitals with the highest delivery rate in the country.

He thanked the donors for the gesture, which he said, is well appreciated as it would help a great in improving health care services in the country.

Sarr expressed optimism that the relationships between the two institutions grow from strength to strength to better delivery of health care service in the country.

Basiru Drammeh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Kainfing General Hospital, hailed the move as a step in the right direction and the delivery, timely.

The items, he added, are highly in need at the hospital and that it would go a long way in strengthening health care services in their respective institutions.

He thus thanked the founders of Neighborhood Medical Clinic for the foresight and commitment towards the improvement of the country's health care, acknowledging that this is not the first time they are rendering support to his institution.

"I think this is a good move as it anchored on complementing government efforts in ensuring quality health care delivery. Government alone cannot do it, thus the need for partnership to help improve health care services in the country."