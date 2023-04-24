Gambia: Gunjur League Final Set for 2nd Day Koriteh

The 2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' League final is slated for the second day of Koriteh at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4:30pm.

The much-awaited final will feature Power Dynamos Football Academy and Dabanani United FC.

The final is described by many football enthusiasts in Gunjur and its satellite areas as a crunch clash.

Power Dynamos Football Academy defeated Argentina FC 1-0 in their semi-final match to progress to the final of the 2023 Gunjur nawetan League.

Dabanani United FC thumped Nyofelleh United FC 2-0 in their semi-final match to advance to the final of the annual Gunjur nawetan League.

Power Dynamos Football Academy will combat to beat Dabanani United FC to retain their league trophy.

Dabanani United FC will brawl to overcome Power Dynamos Football Academy to clinch the league trophy.