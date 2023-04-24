Gambia: BK Milan Sign Gaf Prolific Striker Saikouba Ceesay

BK Milan have signed The Gambia Armed Forces prolific striker Saikouba Ceesay, according to news reaching The Point Sports Desk.

Ceesay will help BK Milan in their quest to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season.

Saikouba Ceesay was the top scorer for the 2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign with 13 goals.

BK Milan is currently leading the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League table with 33 points after seventeen league matches.