Gambia: Ambassador Cromer - United States Will Continue to Invest in Gambia

The United States ambassador to The Gambia, Sharon L. Cromer has said that the United States will continue to invest in The Gambia.

During her courtesy call on His Excellency, Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow yesterday at Statehouse, the US Ambassador recalled President Biden's announcement that made The Gambia eligible to develop a compact at the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit.

She said this was due to Gambia's progress in democracy and investing in its people.

"We've had a Millennium Challenge Cooperation team visit The Gambia about a month ago to begin discussions and identification of the constraints to economic growth that will be worked on in this compact."

Ambassador Cromer said Washington has taken note as a number of US departments have begun to invest in the country, including the Department of Agriculture, which she added has a new school feeding programme, and would soon begin food security programme.

She said they also have the USAID which has granted the request from the Ministry of Justice to help establish the legal framework for a special prosecutor's office, as well as an ECOWAS hybrid court.

And USAID will hopefully soon be helping the Ministry of Health eliminate malaria here in the Gambia. "We have U.S. Treasury Department advisors in the Ministry of Finance, helping with debt management and budget formulation," she revealed.

"I had a wonderful visit with the Vice President; had an opportunity to share with him the fact that we have deepened our relationship with the Gambia."

"Much has happened and we're very excited about it. We have a great partnership with the people and government of The Gambia".

His Excellency Vice President Jallow thanked the Ambassador and the United States government for considering The Gambia in their recent development programme.

VP Jallow said the government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow would continue to ensure that democracy and rule of law flourish.