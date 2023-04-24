Gambia: Ambassador Jobarteh Presents Letters of Credence to King Willem-Alexander

The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, His Excellency Mr. Pa Musa Jobarteh, on Wednesday 5th April 2023 presented his Letters of Credentials to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, at the Dutch Royal Palace in The Hague.

Ambassador Jorbateh conveyed greetings of His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia to His Majesty, and expressed his appreciation of the continued support, cordial relationship and the trust that exist between the Dutch people and Gambians, strongly demonstrated by the regular flow of Dutch tourists and philanthropists to the country. Ambassador Jobarteh and the King discussed matters of security, trade and tourism.

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander congratulated the Ambassador on his assumption of duties and shared his affectionate recollection of The Gambia and its people and the strong ties the two countries have shared for decades. The King commended the government and people of The Gambia for their commitment to the democratic transition.

Both agreed on the need for improved security in the region which is vital to development. Ambassador Jorbateh was accompanied to the Palace by his spouse and staff of the embassy.