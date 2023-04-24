Gambia: Mayor Lowe Launches Revenue Digitalization for BCC

Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has launched revenue digitalization system for residents and the business community within the city.

The digitalization system was launched yesterday at a ceremony held at the Council's office in Banjul, and the event was attended by staff of the council and Innoco officials.

The new system is meant to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of revenue collection in Banjul, stated the mayor.

"The transformation from analogue to digital tax management system will serve the council's long-term objective by ensuring transparency and accountability in its governance," she said, adding: "The primary objective of the digitalization is to ensure that the council maximises revenue collection in a transparent and effective manner."

She said further that the aim of the transformation is to enhance better understanding in revenue collection and in using the digital tax system with effective service delivery, as part of the commitment of the council to serving the public and the government.

The management of BCC has committed itself to delivering effective and efficient services, she reiterated, saying: "We want to build a very vibrant and responsive council. In order to do that, we will need collective and total commitment of all the key stakeholders.

"This is a collective responsibility. We are committed to making Banjul City Council more advanced."

The region has the potential to be a model local government area, she said: "We are determined and committed to do that. We are just counting on the total cooperation of the public and tax payers to deliver result. We are very hopeful that the new system and our five-year strategic plan provide a complete answer to the development needs of the city."

BCC Finance Director Momodou Camara, in his remarks on the occasion, said the new revenue digitalization system would help the management to monitor revenues collected by the council's revenue collectors for purposes of transparency and accountability and for the well-being of the council and the country at large.

Innoco Company's Managing Director Hakim Bsina declared his company's support to BCC in its new revenue digitalization drive to ensuring the system works effectively for the betterment of the Council.

Mr Hakim added that his company has been a key player responsible for the revenue digitalization systems of Brikama Area Council (BAC) and Basse Area Council (BAC).