Gambia: 'APRC No to Alliance Coming Bigger Than Ever in Mayoral Elections'

The Kanifing Municipality's mayoral candidate for the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC), Pa Modou Mbowe has assured all the militants and supporters of 'APRC No to Alliance' that the party is coming bigger and stronger in the forthcoming mayoral and chairmanship elections.

Voters in the country will head to the polls yet again on May 20th 2023 to vote in the mayoral and chairmanship elections. It would be recalled that 'APRC No To Alliance' camp secured 10 seats in the West Coast Region in the just ended councillorship election.

Reacting to the recent victory, Mbowe explained that 'APRC No To Alliance' has indeed registered another spectacular performance, thus entrenching their footprint in the country's political landscape.

Mbowe reminded that that consistency is a sign of quality and further extend gratitude to the entire leadership, militants and all supporters of the great party both home and abroad on their victory.

"Just be assured, we are coming bigger than ever in this upcoming mayoral and chairmanship contest."