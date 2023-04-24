South Africa: Bill to Manage Coalition Governments on the Cards?

Cape Town — Legislation to manage coalition governments has been noted as a topic of discussion at the African National Congress's (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Eyewitness News reports.

At a media briefing, NEC member David Makhura said multiple proposals on the topic have been tabled, including limiting the number of motions of no-confidence that can be brought within a particular period, as well as a proposal that the leading of the executive be awarded to the party that receives the highest number of votes.

Makhura added that the ANC is prepared to work with any party, saying: "We will not rule out working with any party that can demonstrate that it will be committed to a particular set of principles... we will not preclude that."

According to the Sowetan, the bill is intended to be an answer to over 80 dysfunctional councils across the country. Makhura said :"We've seen much more stability in municipalities run by the collective executive system over the mayoral system. This means parties will be represented proportionally according to the seats they got in council."