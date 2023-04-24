Liberia: Shaita Angels Crown Champions of LFA Women's Lower League

Shaita Angels football club has been crowned champions of the Liberia Football Association lower women's league. The girls from Careysburg were officially crowned and presented with their trophy by the LFA on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the George Weah Technical Center in Careysburg following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cocky FC. Erica Parson scored Shaita's only goal of the match in the 55th minute to give her side the historic win.

Shaita Angels qualified for the women's upper division early in March with four games remaining in the lower league. The girls from Careysburg sealed their qualification with a 7-1 victory over Tap Tap FC. The 2022/2023 lower league trophy is the club's first competitive trophy. Shaita won the league after 18 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss from 22 games. The Careysburg-based club accumulated a total of 57 points from 22 games played. Shaita was relegated to the lower league at the end of last season but will make their return to the top flight a year after relegation.

Meanwhile, three of the club's players won three individual awards in the women's lower league. Erica Parson won Top Scorer and MVP, Albertha Pratt won Best Goalkeeper, and Malusu Blama won Best Midfielder. Liberia Football Association President Mustapha Raji, Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton, Technical Director Henry Browne, and Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie performed the medal presentation ceremony.

Shaita, Ravia Angels, and Just FC have been promoted to the Orange women's division for the 2023/2024 season.