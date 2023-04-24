Liberia: Sen. Prince Johnson Warns Pres. Weah Against Dismissing Nimbaians From Government

Thank senator PYJ for your declaration of support to JNB the rescuer and anyone who he chooses as running mate is the best choice.

Henry Freeman

For Liberia, the way forward; for [PROGRESS] is through The Right Hon.J.Nyumah Boikai. My Fellow-Liberians; we can NOT and should NOT miss this very important opportunity to save Liberia from further [DECLINES]. *MAKE LIBERIA GREAT AGAIN. JNB IS OUR BEST NEXT CHOICE; FOR PRESIDENT, REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA🇱🇷.

Jacob Doe

Prince, the reality is that amid the truth, and fact, that tumultuos and strategic Nimbaiains have resolved to dump you and support the winning side which is the CDC, instead of supporting the losing side you support because the CDC refused to give you a cent, hence, you are saying "that those Nimbaians who have recently rallied support for Weah in Monrovia City are doing so because of the money attached to the process."

But let me ask you, Prince, was it for pastoral prayer and not for money you wanted to ask for for which you insisted on sitting with the President secretly one on one, hence you vehemently refused to sit with the President in the presense of Foreign Minister Keymayah, and Maritime Head Eugene Nagbe?

Look son, you must assimilate for your own good that your ordeal is not about Nimbaiains receiving money. Its about PARTISANS DEALIGNMENTwhich is when large numbers of voters resolve to disengage their established loyalties to someone (IN THIS CASE YOU PYJ) or a party they once supported.

This is why you can see yourself crying that "Jeremiah Koung has turned his back on you and only dealing with Boakai and others". The same with former Senator Worlea Dunah and the Vice Chairman of your party as proven in these links hereunder.

https://frontpageafricaonline.com/.../liberia-mdrs-vice.../

https://frontpageafricaonline.com/.../liberia-former-up.../

James Sonkarlay

So sad to hear from you again, Jacob Doe . Prince, has spoken on behalf of the Nimba people. He is speaking reality. The serious part haven't reach yet. Nimbanian, won't vote for the CDC , period. You like it or not . Go and kill them the same way the six Auditors were killed in less than two months.

P Lindford Benbia

The mighty Senator; Hon. Prince Yormie had had my support over the past political decades for which I am proud of.

His recent alarm voiced out concerning the dismissal of Nimbanian by president Weah under the circumstances/ condition of not supporting his second term bid is cardinal and essential, but why now?

From the establishment of the conglomeration of the duo political partie, had they not realize such shortcomings?

Alex Dormah

So, Prince Johnson believes he owns Nimba and whatever he says to the people of Nimba is final? Interesting. What this killer has not understood is that times and circumstances have changed and so have the people of Nimba. His crazy talk about the President dismissing Nimbaians is only intended to gain sympathy from the citizens of Nimba.

Once you publically announced that your party, the MDR, was no longer a part of the coalition, those officials of government who got appointed based on the arrangement with the MDR are automatically out. It is just that simple. The President can and should replace them with qualified and competent sons and daughters of Nimba. You can't leave the coalition and expect to benefit from it at the same time. This is not crazy town.