Liberia: PLP Suspends Jerry Kollie, Others

The People's Liberation Party (PLP) has with immediate effect suspended six of its executives for time in definite for allegedly ganging against the decision taken by the party to endorse the second term bid of President George Manneh Weah and join the coalition.

It can be recalled that Mr. Jerry Kollie, former Bong County Chairman of the party accused some executives of receiving huge sum of money from President George Manneh Weah and his government to support his re-election.

But in a statement issued in Monrovia under the signature of its National Chairman Bernard Benson alias DJ Blue over the week end, the party also suspended Mr. Mohammed A. Bility- (Former Chairman, Margibi County), Mr. J. Emmanuel Greene (former Chairman, Grand Cape Mount County) and Mr. Oscar Holmes(former Chairman, Bomi County-).

Others suspended are: Mrs. Evelyn Yarkollie-Morris(former Chair, Nimba County) and Mr. Abraham Sirleaf (former Chair, Montserrado County).

The party disclosed that it is disturbed by recent radio statements made Mr. Jerry K. Kollie, former Chairman of the PLP Bong County Chapter that Chairpersons of counties were not in the know of the party's decision to join the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and for the declaration of support for President George M. Weah re-election bid.

"It is also saddened to note that Mr. Kollie and others will choose to use the airwave without firstly exhausting all of the options available to him and others before his mass publication that has put the party into public disrepute."

The PLP maintained that it is also unbelievable that Mr. Kollie and few others who participated in almost all of the deliberations and agreed at the just ended Special National Convention that the party be directed to the CDC; a decision accepted by the delegates attending will go against the mandate.

According to the party, through its General Advisory Committee and the National Executive Committee, Mr. Kollie and the others have gravely violated Article 13 offenses for immediate removal from office by lying under oath as elected officials, engaging into anti-party activities or any conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the party or bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute, disobedience or negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party, and giving wrong information to any organ of the party or unauthorized publicity of a party dispute without exhausting all avenues for settlement or redress within the party.

The party added that the suspended officials' action of fractionalization or creating parallel party organs at any level through the formation and utilization of a non-existent organs, named and styled "LIBERATION FORCES OF THE PLP AND COUNTY CAUCUS COUNCIL" runs contrary to its constitution.

It stated that flouting the rules, regulations and decisions of the Party engaging in dishonest practices, thuggery, carrying out anti-party or other activities which intend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful, and efficient organization of the Party or which are inconsistent with the aims and objectives of the party are also unacceptable within the party.

"Mr. Kollie incited few county chairpersons who willfully, intentionally, deliberately and with evil event and agreed chose to distance themselves to the belief of the Party. Hence, the General Advisory and the National Executive Committee have resolved to informed the general public that even before joining the Coalition, our late Standard Bearer, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell was the first to endorsed the CDC in Lofa County during the Special Election when Hon. Mariama Fofana ran in that election. What we doing are keeping the legacy of Dr. Cassell alive and making his dream a reality."

"In view of the foregoing, the People's Liberation Party (PLP) through the NEC and GAC has with immediate effect suspended for time indefinite and to face the Grievance and Ethics for investigations for their respective actions."

The PLP clarified that allegations being made by Mr. Kollie against the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party are untrue and lacks logical reasoning; therefore it should not be taken seriously.

The party emphasized that Mr. Kollie did not represent the PLP at any level and his actions has the propensity to undermine the general interest of our party. This is sheer incompetence on his part and others.

Meanwhile, the PLP has called on the general public not to do business with those suspended in the name of the party.

At the same time, chairpersons of the PLP from the counties have distanced themselves from statements made by Mr. Kollie that they are against the decision made to endorse President Weah and join the coalition.

They noted that Mr. Kollie acted unilaterally and as such, he should not be taken seriously.

They, however, welcomed the decision taken by the party at its last convention held to join the CDC and support the re-election.