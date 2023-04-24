Liberia: IE Avoid Relegation

24 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia's oldest football club, Invincible Eleven (IE), will play first division league football next season after a hard-fought win against Nimba Kwado was enough to ensure they escaped relegation on the final day of the campaign.

On Saturday, IE survived relegation by the skin of their teeth, beating Nimba Kwado 3-2 at the Tomah Seh Floyd Sr. stadium in Sanniquellie, Nimba County. The Yellow Boys' 3-2 victory means IE, who had relegation looming over them almost the entire season, are safe in the top division. IE finished 10th on 29 points, three above the drop zone.

The relegation day fixture saw Jubilee FC returning to the second division with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of IE's traditional rival, Mighty Barrolle. Freeport FC collected the last survivor slot in the first division with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Heaven Eleven. Freeport FC and Jubilee FC finished level on 26 points, but Freeport survived on goal difference. Jubilee FC joined Nimba United and Sandi in dropping to the second division.

Meanwhile, LISCR was crowned champions of the first division with a game to spare after a 3-1 win over Heaven Eleven FC.

