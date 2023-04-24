Liberia: Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied

opinion

The delay in the investigative outcome of the Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott Case means that Justice is denied. This Commentary is intended to help in the promotion of Justice, the only ingredient for Peace in Liberia and in any other Country.

The lack of State attention to the publicly announced two attacks on Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott at her home shows the lack of interest in the protection Cllr. Musu-Scott, former Chief Justice of Liberia. It is most important to bring out this point about the lack of State interest because it is indispensable for the prevention of violence that flows from the absence of Justice. Even now, poor people on the waterside are saying: "if the powers that be can treat the whole former Chief Justice like that, you can imagine how they are treating us poor people".

When the State managers heard the publicly announced attacks on Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott, they should have gone to her rescue immediately. Such action of going to her rescue would have prevented the third attack on her that resulted in the death of her Daughter. Now, State management should come out, admit wrong-doing and seek forgiveness. Upon forgiveness, State management should show resolve not to have such display of injustice repeated.

Recently, political parties made another Farmington Declaration under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia. Although the political parties signed the Declaration with the intention of the prevention of violence, the Declaration exhibits no observation about the violations of the Constitution of Liberia by NEC. This means that the political parties are not committed to the prevention of violence.

Hopefully, this Commentary will encourage the State management to seek forgiveness. Furthermore, it is expected that this Commentary will motivate the people of Liberia to take non-violent action to transform the UNFAIR electoral system into the FAIR electoral system. It is only through this transformation that persons with good records can be elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any other Country.