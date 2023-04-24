Liberia: Raji Targets 50 CAF Coaches for Liberia

The modern conventional CAF B Diploma Course held in Monrovia for 18 Liberia coaches ended this week after 21 days of theory and practical which was covered in 3 modules over a period of 3 months at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Physical and written evaluations were supervised and completed on Monday, 17 April at the SKD Sports Complex facilities by CAF experts Abrham Gbrelassie of Ethiopia and Honour Janza of Zambia.

At the closing ceremony attended by Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson and his deputy, G. Andy Quamie, including Executive Committee members, LFA President Mustapha Raji reechoed his dream of seeing more quality coaches at all levels in Liberia football.

The president described the moment as another great day for football as the LFA celebrated the candidature of 18 coaches for the CAF B Diploma.

The president also vowed that his administration will delicately seek the training of more than 50 CAF A Diploma coaches and 150 CAF B Diploma coaches in the coming years.

"Today is another great day for us as we celebrate our coaching development platform following the training of additional coaches which will serve clubs and all of us in an effort to improve the quality of our football.

"I'm also proud that one of the CAF instructors stated a key point that today modern football stresses the need for coaches to be computer literate.

"For those of you who doubted our plead to have all Liberia Coaches computer literate, I am happy that you've heard it from the mouth of the CAF expert [Abrham Gbrelassie]," Raji echoed.

Raji encouraged all coaches who come short in this area to liaise with the LFA to provide the necessary help that is going to bring them up to speed with other coaches around the world.

The president used the occasion to extend his profound thanks and appreciation to CAF President Patrice Motsepe, CAF Executive Committee members, and the Technical Development Committee of the African governing body for granting Liberia to do License D, C, and B [to be evaluated by CAF representatives].

He also reminded football stakeholders through a special message to Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson that the funding for these programs including the special Fitness Course [currently underway] and the next CAF B Course scheduled for December this year are fully sponsored by the FIFA Forward 3.0 fund.

"Mr. Minister, I am also proud to inform you that these courses [ CAF D, C, B, and specialized Fitness Course] are funded through the support of the FIFA Forward 3.0," Raji signaled out.

"We are looking forward to developing 50 [CAF Diploma] coaches We as the Executive Committee decided to subsidize the program by providing more support toward the development of football...

"...as part of our quest to develop football, we are looking to developing 50 coaches [CAF B Diploma] in the area of B and an additional 100 coaches [CAF B Diploma] in the area B," the president underscored.

In remarks, Minister Wilson encouraged more female participation in another program of such while signaling Miss Famatta Dean, the only female coach in attendance.

"I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone who volunteered...but I hope that we can encourage more female participation because today, gender equity is being encouraged considering that our president [President Weah] is the feminine-in-chief," Minister Wilson categorized.

In a brief statement, coaching expert, Abrham Gbrelassie, who conveyed the special message from the CAF Technical Development Committee said he was happy with the quality of the course which he thinks will provide more quality coaches and players for Liberia.

"I am happy with organization of the course because it was carried out by quality CAF instructors which is a recipe to produce quality coaches and players.

"To have my good friend Joseph (Kaetu Smith) and Technical Director Browne as instructors for this course, was very rewarding," Mr. Gbrelassie confessed.

Mr. Gbrelassie also encouraged coaches to be computer literate which according to him is a hotbed for modern coaching.

He made the statement at the closing of the program, while his colleague, former Zambian National Team coach between 2014-2015, Honour Janza and other platform guests looked on.

Making brief remarks on behalf of the CAF B Diploma candidates, LIFOCA President Barrent Karr offered big thanks to the CAF Instructors, LFA and the Ministry of Sports for the initiative.

"We want to say a very big thanks to the LFA and President Mustapha Raji, Minister Zeogar Wilson, CAF experts (Gbrelassie and Janza), and our own, Instructors Smith and Technical Director Browne.

"We want to insure you Mr. President that the knowledge provided by the lead instructors Abrham and Janza, Instructor Smith and Technical Director Browne will take us a long way because it was taught on a modern scale.

"Many thanks to all my colleagues and special thanks to the only female (Miss Dean) in the class despite all the challenges, she stood the time with," Karr averred.

The program was also attended by LFA 2nd Vice President Saaye Adoplhus Dolo, Executive Committee members, G. Ivan Brown and Cyrus Yeanaye and Deputy Minister of Sports, G. Andy Quamie.

All candidates who passed both practical and theory of the course will receive their diploma through their email which will mean their CAF C certificates are upgraded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an overview of the course, Technical Director Henry Browne mentioned that 20 coaches started the program in February but two dropped off leaving the list to 18.

Below is the list of 18 candidates for CAF B Diploma

1. CARTER, Joseph M.V.

2. DEAN, Farnatta

3. FANClAH, Williarn Sirneon

4. FOFANA, Mouctarr

5. GARKPEE, Albert

6. HlNA, Joseph Kelee

7. KARR, Sr. Barrent Kieh

8. KElTA, Ansurnana V.

9. KOLLEH, Prince

10. KPORYOUR, G. Joshua

11. RUE, Daniel K.

12. SAVlCE, Dorninic

13. SlLLAH, Kasirnu M.

14. SUMO, Sarnuel Ojuku

15. TARNUE, Otis

16. WEEFUR, Roberto

17. WlLLlAMS, G. Peter

18. WlLLlAMS, Rashidi