Liberia: Boost for Weawea's Representative Bid As Group Endorses His Candidacy for Bong's District Four

Zota District — A group under the banner Friends of Solomon WeaWea, Jr. residing in and out of District Four has endorsed the representative bid of Solomon Weawea, Jr to contest as representative in the pending legislative elections in Bong County.

The residents through their leader said Weawea's developmental strides in District Four endeared them to endorse him for the representative election so that he could improve on them if elected representative.

"Solomon Weawea, Jr is a man who believes in the progress and development of the people and the district. He has proven that over the years and it's time we reward him for development he has carried out and continues to carry out in the district."

"We the Friends of Solomon Weawea, Jr of decided to adopt him as the preferred choice for the representative election of District Four, in recognition of his immense developmental strides.

"We also noticed and commended his style of politics and the integrity he has brought to good governance over the years through his many interventions in the district.

"We are therefore asking residents of Zota, Panta and Menquelleh Clan to use their strength and followership to promote the ambition of Solomon Weawea to become the next representative of the district by the special grace of God."

While responding, Mr. Weawea appreciated the group for endorsing his ambition. "We want to use the opportunity to reassure the people of District Four of my commitment of develop the district. I won't let you people down."

"We, therefore, wish to urge the people of the district to come out en mass to demonstrate this commitment through their votes on October 10 and the best way to do that is to register to vote during the ongoing voter registration."