Liberia: China Geo, Government of Liberia Dedicate WASH Facilities to Promote Sanitation in Public Schools

Paynesville — As part of efforts to promote sanitation and boost public health in Public schools across Liberia, China Geo-Engineering Cooperation (CGC)) in Collaboration with the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education (MOE) has dedicated WASH facilities containing bio-digester, smart washroom and container washroom at two public schools in Montserrado County.

The facilities also contain drinking fountains with build-in filter system, solar-powered pumping, photovoltaic energy system and lighting.

The two dedicated WASH facilities are pilot project fully sponsored by China Geo as a donation to the government of Liberia through MoE. When replicated or funded by the Liberian government, the WASH facilities will be extended to other parts of the country.

Speaking during dedication ceremony on Friday, April 21, China Geo Marketing Manager, Mr. Cao Bo said since the construction facilities on the two campuses, it has been able to provide healthy drinking water, solar power and improve sanitation in Liberia schools. He said with coordination, the project which is part of efforts to implement the forum on China-Africa cooperation and the United Nations (UN) 2030 agenda for sustainable development, will lead to more development in Liberia.

"I strongly believed as long as we work with each other and keep bringing innovative and a practical ideas like this we can change the education sector, the lives of these students and the future of this beautiful country."

Unlike ordinary washrooms, the pilot innovation is a comprehensive set of green, energy-saving, sanitary and water-drinking project. Being replicable and sustainable, it can easily be promoted in Liberia schools and will boost the development of public health, accelerate the pace of regional and national carbon emission reduction and energy conservation and allow Liberia students and local people enjoy more sense of gain and happiness.

Officially dedicating the pilot project on behalf of the government of Liberia through the MoE, Deputy Minister for Instruction, Alexander Duopu pledged the government's support to extend the project to others schools across the country.

Min. Duopu believe that the new innovation by China Geo will promote good sanitation for Liberian's students. He lauded (CGC) with call on the students and the benefiting schools to protect the projects to enable other schools to benefit. He said, it is the plan by the government to create opportunities to ensure that every child can have a safe drinking water and safe environment which enhance student's livelihood by working with partners that understand Liberia.

"Whether you are rich or poor, less fortunate, the government of this country is determined to work with our partners who understand what we have gone through for years and what we have done to ensure that the opportunity that have been given to one set of people is given to everyone That is the agenda," Min. Duopu said.

Like Min. Duopu, making remarks, Deputy Comptroller and Accountant General Physical Audit at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Steve Joe-Joe, encourage the school and students to serve as ambassadors of the facilities. Joe-Joe said when this is done, the government can make reference to the project while seeking funds from other partners. He said "If you manage this well, trust me, you will get more money for this project."

Schools benefited include June L. Moore Public School in Gbengbar Town on the Robert Field Highway and Sarah Barclay Public School in Banjor, Virginia.

It falls under two approaches; a pre-fabricated container equipped with all the modern WASH fixtures with solar energy to power the water from a borehole to supply the drinking water fountain and the reservoir that will, intend supply the flush toilet. The second model has similar features with just a difference between infrastructures which is built purely with bricks.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting institutions, the Principal of June L. Moore School, S. Cabrinida P. Goodline termed as a "complete relief" the introduction of the innovative project on the campus. He said the project, when extended to other schools across the country, it will improve sanitation which is a major problem in Liberia.

The dedication program was held at the June L. Moore School along the Roberts' International Airport (RIA) and graced by local, national, International government officials, Chinese Embassy, Non-Governmental Organizations and the students of the benefiting schools.

About the Project

Through a bilateral agreement, the Government of Liberia and the Government of the People's Republic of China constructed 50 borehole water wells in 50 selected public schools in all 15 counties of Liberia in 2017.

On June 26, 2018, the contractor, China Geo-Engineering Corporation (China Geo) completed the borehole water wells intended to provide safe drinking water for Liberian students in schools.

After three years, the company assessed the water wells to ascertain its functionality and realized that over 90% of the wells was nonfunctional. As a result, China Geo developed a design of an innovative, and climate friendly inclusive solar WASH Facilities to provide high yielding safe drinking water and improve sanitation for Liberian schools.

In order to pilot the design, the company entered a formal MOU with the Ministry of Education to support the pilot of the new design Under the Proposed Drinking Water and Sanitation Project in two schools in Liberia - the June L. Moore Public School in Gbengbar Town on the Robert Field Highway and Sarah Barclay Public School in Banjor Virginia.