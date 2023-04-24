Liberia: EBC Senior Pastor Expresses Patriotism, Lauds Childhood Friend for Being Courageous and Patriotic Using the Pen

Monrovia — The senior pastor of Effort Baptist Church, Rev. Trocon W. Langford, has lauded his childhood friend Rodney D. Sieh on the occasion of his second book launch. The book, titled "The Unofficial Biography of George Weah," was written by veteran Liberian journalist Rodney D. Sieh.

Rev. Langford attended the launch on Saturday night and expressed the strong friendship he shares with the managing editor of FrontPage-Africa newspaper, Mr. Rodney D. Sieh, since their childhood days living in the AB Tolbert Community, Paynesville.

When asked to say a few words as an author testimonial, Pastor Langford said that growing up together through the war days with Rodney, they all had a competing value for standards and excellence, like one family in the neighborhood.

Pastor Langford said they grew up together in the community with similar ideologies wanting to live and raise a standard that would have an impact on the lives of others and Liberia as well.

"Today, seeing Rodney as the person he is, he sees Liberia needs redemption. His fight today is to reveal that Liberia can be better but if we strive for a cause by living for something rather than falling for just anything," Rev. Langford said.

According to Rev. Langford, the pathway to Liberia's progress is to live with standards and integrity, and not to fall for just anything.

"I think with all of the difficulties, happy times, and sad times in our childhood, Rodney has grown to a high level of directing a nation, calling politicians and state actors to act accordingly, and I'm proud of the man he has become," Rev. Langford said.