Liberia: 'Us Remains a Strong Ally of Liberia' - Us Ambassador to UN Assures

New York — The Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, H.E. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, says the United States remains a strong ally of Liberia and stands ready to further enhance the collaboration with Liberia, especially at the United Nations.

Ambassador Greenfield gave the assurance on Wednesday, April 18, 2023, during a courtesy meeting with H.E. Ambassador Sarah Safyn Fyneah, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations.

Ambassador Greenfield expressed the hope that the Permanent Missions of the United States and Liberia can further strengthen existing relations to promote shared values and interests in addressing global issues at the United Nations.

She used the meeting to thank Liberia for its position on the war in Ukraine, and its statement and support during the recent vote on United Nations General Assembly resolution commemorating one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

On the upcoming national elections in Liberia, Ambassador Greenfield alluded to the crucial nature of the presidential and legislative elections and cautioned that the world is closely watching the electoral process.

In response, Ambassador Fyneah assured that H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, was committed to ensuring a peaceful, democratic, and violent-free election, citing the Farmington Declaration as an example. "The Declaration signifies political parties' commitment and readiness to pursue the path of peaceful, free, fair, transparent, inclusive and credible democratic elections." Amb. Fyneah emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Noting the challenge of funding and other resources, the Liberian Envoy stressed the need for tangible support from friendly countries toward the national electoral process, the first since the official withdrawal of the United Nations Mission in Liberia.

Ambassador Fyneah also spoke of Liberia's quest to vie for positions in the international system and informed of candidatures to the International Maritime Organization Category A and UNESCO Executive Board in 2023 and the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2026-2027. She expressed the hope that the United States would support Liberia's candidatures.

Responding to the request, Ambassador Greenfield expressed optimism over Africa's endorsement of Liberia's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council and again assured that the United States will remain an ally to Liberia in the process.