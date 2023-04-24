Nigeria: 168 People Evacuated As 2 Buildings Collapse in Lagos, Ibadan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West Zone, has declared that over 168 persons have been displaced in the two-storey building collapse in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Saturday.

NEMA, however, said no casualty was recorded in the building collapse that occurred at Sango Police Barracks, Ibadan.

The South-West Zonal coordinator of NEMA, Mr Saheed Akiode, disclosed this while giving an update on the incident to journalists.

Akiode said the incident affected a total of 28 flats and over 168 persons were displaced as a result.

He said, "The NEMA South-West Zonal Office received a distress alert at about 6.00pm on Saturday, 22nd April, 2023 of a collapsed building at Nigeria Police Barrack block 11, Sango, Ibadan.

"The zonal coordinator swiftly activated the Federal and State Fire Services and other response agencies to the scene of the incident.

"The ZC coordinated the rescue operations and the evacuation of the building as well as the surrounding buildings.

"No casualty was recorded at the scene, a 2-storey building collapsed with a total of 28 flats. Over 168 persons were displaced.

"The operation was successful while evacuation activities are still ongoing," he added.

And in Lagos State, a three-storey building under construction collapsed yesterday in Apapa, Lagos State, due to a thunder strike orchestrated by heavy rainfall.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) immediately sealed off the building.

The building which was on 45, Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA, Apapa area of the state happened few days after a seven-storey building collapsed in Banana Island area of the state.

However, a volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu, who was among the early callers at the scene, said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, the reason why no one was involved in the incident.

He, however, advised that the state government should beam searchlight on recurring incidents of building collapse which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of naira.