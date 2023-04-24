Nigeria: Rema's 'Calm Down' My Current Favourite Song - Vin Diesel

Famous Hollywood actor, Mark Sinclair, fondly known as Vin Diesel, says that 'Calm Down', song of afrobeats superstar, Rema is his favourite song at the moment.

According to the American thespian, his 8-year-old daughter influenced him into liking the song.

The Fast & Furious star said, "I have to say this, my daughter, Pauline, who is 8 years old, runs around the house going 'Calm down, calm down, calm down!"'

Last week, the remix of Rema's 'Calm Down' featuring American superstar, Selena Gomez peaked at Number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the highest-peaking Nigerian song in the history of the chart.

'Calm Down' has also gone Platinum in the US.