Nigeria: After Four Weeks Vacation, Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

President-elect Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a four-week vacation in France.

Mr Tinubu arrived at the/ Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday at about 4:15 p.m.

He was received at the airport by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and some other party faithful.

Mr Tinubu left Nigeria on 21 March. His handlers later said he would be in France, the UK and Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

"The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday," spokesperson Tunde Rahman said in a statement.

Mr Tinubu's frequent travels overseas continue to fuel speculations on his health status. He made several trips to the UK and France before the commencement of campaigns in 2022.In October 2022, he spent 12 days in the UK. At a point, he had to release a short video clip of him walking out to address the speculations on his health.

He and his team have, however, said he is healthy enough to be president.

Mr Tinubu is due to be sworn in on 29 May.