South Africa: Another One Bites the Dust!

The City of Johannesburg is due to get its fourth mayor since the November 2021 elections following the resignation of Thapelo Amad after just three months in office.

Amad, an Al Jama-ah councillor whose party led the R90 billion metro despite getting less than 1% of the vote, announced his resignation on Monday night.

This was a desperate bid to collapse the council after ActionSA announced plans to pose a motion of no confidence on Amad on Tuesday.

Previous mayors were Dr Mpho Phalatse of the DA and Dada Morero of the ANC.

Amad shocked ratepayers when he announced a plan to tie the city to a R9 billion loan, which he claimed would boost service delivery and fund the making of a so-called Smart City. In a statement on Monday, he claimed the project was "just a prospect" and just "a discussion".

Amad tossed in the bin a detailed plan by former mayor Phalatse to cushion Joburg businesses and ratepayers from higher stages of load shedding.

Since Phalatse's departure in January, the city has battled to manage a cholera outbreak, while poor reticulation of water has left vast areas of the metro without water.

As he resigned last night, Amad said he ran the city according to the vision of the ANC-led coalition.

The outgoing mayor insisted his resignation was not a reflection on his competence. "This has nothing to do with the public's opinion or my ability to lead," he said.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC provincial chairperson who is crafting coalition agreements for ANC-led metros in Gauteng, said they will defend motions against the speaker and the chief whip.

The new mayor will come from the ANC-led coalition which includes the EFF, Al Jama-ah, the PA, AIC, Good, ATM, AHC, PAC, Cope, UDM and APC.