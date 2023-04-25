Nigeria: Buhari Departs Abuja for Ghana Tuesday

24 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Buhari is scheduled to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Accra on Tuesday to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

His media aide, Femi Adesina, stated in Abuja on Monday that the summit was convened by President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana.

According to Mr Adesina, the president is scheduled to participate and deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the gulf.

Mr Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

"As the immediate past Chair of the Assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by member-states of the Economic Community of Central African States, the ECOWAS, the GGC and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

"In June, 2019, Nigeria's National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful acts against ships," Adesina noted.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.