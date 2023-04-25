Nigeria: Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, Inaugurates Transition Committee Members

25 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Ahead of the 29 May handover, the Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, has inaugurated over 60 Transition Committee members.

This was contained in a statement on Monday in Enugu and issued by the head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh.

According to him, the committee includes internationally-recognised technocrats, good governance, transparency and accountability advocates, financial and management experts, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation specialists.

The Governor-elect said the Transition Committee would help articulate and fine-tune the incoming administration's implementable and impactful development plan" when it assumed office in May.

"The Transition Committee members would also streamline the State development plan in line with my "Social Charter" with Ndi Enugu.

"The Charter aims at repositioning the state as one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita while addressing poverty, unemployment, and insecurity," Mbah said.

He added that the committee would be chaired by Ike Chioke, an engineer, renowned investment banker, and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Ltd.

Other committee members are the Country Director of DAI Nigeria, an international development company, Joe Abah; the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UK-NIAF), Chidi Onyia.

Others are the former Minister of Power, Chinedu Nebo; Joy Ezeilo, former Inspector General of Police, Ogbonnaya Onovo and an Executive Director at First Bank, Mrs Christy Okoye among other notable Nigerians.

