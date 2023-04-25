Nigeria: NBA Delegation Visits Kidnapped Former Bar President Okey Wali's Family

Monday makes the former NBN president Okey Wali's seventh day in the kidnappers' den.

A delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has visited the family of a former president of the association Okey Wali, who was abducted a week ago in Rivers State.

Mr Wali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was kidnapped along East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday.

Today makes Mr Wali's seventh day in the kidnappers' den.

The incumbent president of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, who led the association's delegation to the heartbroken family's home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had disclosed the news of Mr Wali's abduction last week.

He had appealed to Mr Wali's abductors to release the 64-year-old in one piece.

Visit to heartbroken family

Mr Maikyau in company with the chairpersons and other officials of NBA branches in Rivers State, on Monday, met with Mr Wali's distraught family members.

"Mr. Maikyau, SAN, and his delegation of Chairmen, Secretaries, and other senior members of the Bar from the branches of NBA in Rivers State were received by Mr. Kingsley Wenenda Wali, and Mrs Wali, the younger brother and the wife of the kidnapped former president," a statement by NBA's spokesperson, Lawal Akorede, said on Monday.

Mr Akorede said the family thanked the NBA delegation for the visit.

Mr Maikyau was quoted to have expressed his concern over "the unfortunate incident," praying "for God's intervention on the difficulties the family is going through."

The NBA President was optimistic that Mr Wali would be released unhurt.

Visit to Rivers police chief, others

The statement added that the delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, where Mr Maikyau held a closed-door meeting with the police chief.

It did not provide the details of the meeting or of the efforts so far made to secure the release of the victim.

Similarly, the NBA team visited Mary Peter-Odili, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers.

Mr Maikyau held talks with Ms Peter-Odili, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, on issues of "the promotion of the rule of law and the justice sector," the statement said.

Kidnap, killing

On 17 April, gunmen attacked Mr Wali and some of his aides along the East-West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The hoodlums shot and killed one of Mr Wali's aides while two police officers in the convoy sustained serious injuries.

Mr Maikyau had appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and the police commissioner in Rivers State "to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend".

The NBA president recalled that Mr Wali, who served as the 26th NBA president between 2012 and 2014, "has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law."

Calling for Mr Wali's release, Mr Maikyau described his predecessor as "a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure".

"I, therefore, hereby, plead with the abductors not to harm Mr Wali, SAN and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

"The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home," Mr Maikyau said last week in a statement.

This is Mr Wali's second abduction experience. He was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen who held him for a few days in October 2014.