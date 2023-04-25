Nigeria: Flood Submerges 300 Houses in Taraba

25 April 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By John Mkom

No fewer than 300 houses and business premises were submerged by flood on Monday in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, following a downpour that lasted for hours.

The flood followed heavy rainfall which started at about 4am and lasted for four hours.

The flood mostly affected houses and business premises located close to river Mayo-Gwoi, Magami Bypass and some of the premises located in the suburb of the town.

LEADERSHIP on the spot assessment reports that household items such as food stuffs and animals worth thousands of naira were lost in the flood which affected more than 300 houses within the town.

A resident who is affected by the flood, Joshua Musa told our correspondent that his house and those of his neighbours were flooded, forcing them to evacuate for safety to a nearby primary school.

