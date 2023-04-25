Liberia: Weah Grants Muslims Day Off

The Liberian Leader, George Manneh Weah, has granted Muslims in the Country working in the public service a day off from work as to enable them fully climax their month-long fast and prayer called Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

The Liberian Leader extolled Muslims in Liberia, and other parts of the world for successfully completing the observance of the Holy Month.

In an end-of-Ramadan Message issued Thursday, April 20, 2023, President Weah acknowledged Liberian Muslims' faithfulness and devotion to the Islamic Faith, demonstrated by their joining of others globally to fast and pray for themselves, their families and their country, Liberia.

He said it was his prayer that the Almighty Allah would give Muslims the full blessings of Ramadan and answers all the good supplications they have made for Liberia and its citizens.

The Liberian Leader has, however, called on all Muslims to continuously pray for peaceful, transparent, and credible Presidential and Legislative elections in October this year.

"Let peace reign supreme during these elections, and let the will of the Liberian people be accepted by all," the President emphasized.

He called on Muslims nationwide to remain as law-abiding and peaceful as they have demonstrated in the past.

The President expressed gladness that, as a believer in religious tolerance and a leader of all Liberians, he could provide financial and nutritional support to all Muslims in the fifteen counties of Liberia, irrespective of religious beliefs or political orientation.

"You will all recall that since I became President of Liberia, I have consistently reached out to you, my Muslim brothers and sisters," the President said in his Special Message. "This is my way of identifying with you and expressing my deep appreciation for your many supplications offered for our Nation.