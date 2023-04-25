Liberia: Fire Arm Victim's Mother Cries for Justice

24 April 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Presley Nya Boozahn

A firearm victim's Mother, Ruth Nuah is crying out for justice. According to Ruth, her son Dickson Kpokpah was shot by Mark Dahn, age 22, at about 12:00AM following Nimba's recent victory over Lofa during the just-ended County Meet.

"According to my son, they were just walking as friends, from the road, and they were going home in the same community, and when they reached around the County Education Office, this boy just took the gun from nowhere, pointed it at my son and ordered him to kneel down", she explained.

She noted that there was no confusion between them prior to the unfortunate situation and that her son is not given drugs.

The victim's Mother stressed that despite the perpetrator is currently being held in detention at the Sanniquellie Prison, her son, a 9th Grader still lives with the trauma as he worries, cries, and feels hopeless with life.

Ruth is calling on all well-meaning citizens, and philanthropic institutions to come to her aid to ensure justice is dispensed.

She is also calling for financial assistance to enable her son to seek advanced medical treatment.

