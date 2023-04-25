Liberia: 'Your Vote Is Your Desire Change'

-ALCOP Standard Bearer urges citizens to participate in BVR

Opposition All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP) is urging citizens to participate in the second phase of the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) in order to have their voices heard at the ballot box come October.

Speaking over the weekend, ALCOP standard bearer Mr. Lusìnee F. Ķamara, Sr., appealed to citizens within the remaining nine counties to show up for the voter registration process, adding that it's their vote that can bring the fruit they desire.

"We commend the general public for taking part in Phase One of the Voter Registration exercise. We still want to urge all other Liberians residing in other counties to take part in Phase Two of the Voter Registration exercise. As we say Eid Mubarak to you all, we hereby urge all Liberians to hold together as one people. United we stand but divided we fall. May Allah accept our prayers, unite our hearts and bless our nation, Liberia" he stated.

The National Elections Commission has kicked off phase two of the BVR process in Bong, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Lofa, Maryland, Nimba, River Cess, River Gee, and Sinoe counties.

This followed completion of the Phase I of the exercise in Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, and Montserrado counties, respectively.

At the same time, Mr. Ķamara has described security support of the Government of Liberia towards Muslims during the last night of prayer of the Holy Ramadan as remarkable, noting it signals an era of tolerance and co-existence.

He said that support from the government and other well-meaning Liberians to the Muslims Community are heartily welcoming.

"We salute government security agencies for providing security to our people in the night of Ramadan when Muslims got together to do night prayers. This was remarkable and it signals an era of tolerance and coexistence. This security visibility is commendable. We also love the goodwill and support of the general public for Muslims in Ramadan", he noted.

The former Finance Minister at the same time congratulates the Muslim Community of Liberia for the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

