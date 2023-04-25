Liberia: Aggrieved PLP Officials Reject Marriage With CDC

The factional feud in the People's Liberation Party (PLP) of the late Dr. Daniel E. Cassell appears to be far from over, as several county chairpersons and other officials reject their suspension, terming it as illegal and void.

The leadership of the PLP, one of six political parties that recently pledged support for the re-election bid of President George Manneh Weah, announced the suspension of the Chairman of the County Chairpersons, Captain Jerry Kollie and four other county chairs for allegedly violating the party's constitution.

Disagreement in the PLP ensued shortly after the party joined five other political parties to endorse the CDC for the 2023 elections.

Some county chairpersons distanced themselves from the decision to take the Party to the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), on grounds that there were not enough consultations and the decision did not meet the approval of majority members of the Executive Committee and vast majority of PLP partisans.

Responding to media reports here of their suspension on Monday, April 24, the affected officials described the news as laughable, illegal, and will therefore have no bearing on their roles as members and officials of the PLP

They called on PLP Political Leader, Tapple Doe and National Chairman Bernard DJ Blues to instead, reverse the decision to support the CDC and allow a free, fair and transparent consultation process that would eventually inform a majority decision as to which side of the political divide the PLP would support.

Two spokespersons of the aggrieved PLP officials, Oscar Holmes of Bomi County and Captain Jerry Kollie of Bong County, vowed that the CDC collaboration decision would be resisted through the National Elections Commission and in court.

According to them, the decision to take the party to the CDC was made by some members of the National Executive Committee without due consultation with or participation of the Council of County Chairpersons.

Meanwhile, the Council of County Chairpersons has again cited greed for money and lack of integrity as reasons that triggered the minority decision of some executives of the PLP to hurriedly take the party to the CDC.

