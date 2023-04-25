Liberia: Shia Muslims Leader Frowns At Division Among Muslims

25 April 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The Founder of the Shia Muslims in Liberia, Askire Kromah, has frowned at the wave of division among Muslims in the country, as they seek Islamic holiday.

Speaking recently during the close of the fast month at the Allubayte Mosque in Brewerville outside Monrovia, Mr. Kromah said Muslims cannot remain divided while aiming for a religious holiday in the country.

He expressed concern about the wave of corruption taking place in the country, stressing an end to said practice in the public sector.

He said that Liberia cannot be developed when rampant corruption is the order of the day.

"I saw one of the politicians in our country with a small broom in his hand saying he is sweeping corruption; I want to say to you such is misleading." He added.

He argued that the level at which corruption has reached in the country, broom cannot sweep it away and even if a politician says he would use digger, cutlass and other tools to sweep corruption.

Mr. Kromah encouraged the religious community to serve as moral voice of society to speak against corruption, which he notes, is underpinning development in the country.

At the same time, he urged politicians to desist from violence, adding that violence can't solve problems.

He called for a peaceful conduct of elections in Liberia and thanked fellow Muslims for undergoing a month-long fast and prayer to Almighty Allah.

