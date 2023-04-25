Nigeria: FCT Police Boss Meets Traditional Rulers Over Communal Clash in Abuja

25 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

One person died in the clash and another was hospitalised.

The Acting Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Musa, has met with leaders of the Hausa and Gbagyi communities in Gwarinpa following a recent clash in the area.

A statement by Josephine Adeh, the police public relations officer in the FCT on Monday in Abuja, said that one person died in the clash and another was hospitalised.

She said the meeting was necessary due to the tension generated along 3rd Avenue at the Gwarinpa axis because of the squabble between some Hausa and Gbagyi youths on Saturday.

The command spokesperson said a suspect had been arrested and currently assisting the police to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the fracas.

Ms Adeh, a superintendent of police, said the meeting deliberated on ways of restoring peace between the communities and how to keep the youths in check, as well as identify bad elements and oust them from the area.

She said the acting CP urged the traditional rulers to encourage the youths to imbibe peace and pursue grievances through legally approved channels rather than taking laws into their hands.

According to her, the command has intensified surveillance patrols in the areas to forestall the escalation of the clash.

Ms Adeh enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses and report suspicious activities, persons or groups to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938,

07057337653 and 08028940883.

