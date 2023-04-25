Liberia: PYJ - 'Liberia Is Going Down the Drain'

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson says Liberia is going down the drain.

Speaking on Spoon Talk recently, Senator Johnson suggested that the opposition here needs to unite to get the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government from power.

"We put the country first, and we are not anxious for position. We have problems and those problems are massive corruption, and ritualism, among others," said Senator Johnson.

The Nimba Senator said any opposition candidate who goes for second round against President Weah would be supported. He believes that the aim of the opposition is to get President Weah out of power and make him a one-term president.

According to him, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) is working with the Unity Party, and whosoever Joseph Boakai chooses to be his running mate will receive the support of the MDR.

He noted that the MDR is willing to support presidential hopeful Alexander Cummings if he goes for second round with President Weah.

Additionally, he said the MDR is willing to support former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai if he goes second round against Mr. Weah.

Senator Johnson is supporting former Vice President Boakai's 2023 presidential bid. According to him, senators and members of the House of Representatives are unhappy with the CDC regime.

The Nimba senator explained that during former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's regime, she opened corridor for the legislative caucus to meet with her.

He said she knew that the people were thinking through their legislators, adding that since Mr. Weah became President, he decided to close all the corridors for them.

"We can't meet Mr. Weah, he picks and chooses as to who to meet. He has his members at the House of Representatives that he meets at Jamaica resort, but the rest of the senators don't meet with him," Johnson complained.

"He isolates all of us, we don't meet him as a caucus, we cannot discuss anything [with] him about our respective counties."

PYJ insisted that Weah will lose in Nimba, Bong, Gbarpolu, River Gee and all over the place.

"I don't think he's going to win in Grand Gedeh that is supposed to be his stronghold because the people are not happy at all."