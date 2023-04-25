Malawi Vaccinates 1.5 Million Children Against Malaria

An infant surrounded by a protective mosquito net in Ghana. (keyword: malaria)

Officials from ministry of Health say nearly 1.5 million under five children have received at least one dose of the malaria vaccine in the country since 2019.

The government is piloting the malaria vaccine11 districts.

Secretary for Health, Samson Mndolo has revealed the development in a statement.

It comes ahead of the 2023 World Malaria Day commemorations which falls on 25 April.

The theme for this year is 'Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement'.

According to Mndolo, the theme empowers communities and health service providers to make sure they ultimately commit to saving lives and ensure that economies thrive by ending Malaria.

Events marking the day will take place on tomorrow at Kabudula Community Ground in Lilongwe district.