Malawi Vaccinates 1.5 Million Children Against Malaria

Arne Hoel / The World Bank
An infant surrounded by a protective mosquito net in Ghana. (keyword: malaria)
25 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Officials from ministry of Health say nearly 1.5 million under five children have received at least one dose of the malaria vaccine in the country since 2019.

The government is piloting the malaria vaccine11 districts.

Secretary for Health, Samson Mndolo has revealed the development in a statement.

It comes ahead of the 2023 World Malaria Day commemorations which falls on 25 April.

The theme for this year is 'Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement'.

According to Mndolo, the theme empowers communities and health service providers to make sure they ultimately commit to saving lives and ensure that economies thrive by ending Malaria.

Events marking the day will take place on tomorrow at Kabudula Community Ground in Lilongwe district.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.