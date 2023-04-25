Nigeria: No Payment for BECE Practical's - Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Examinations Board, yesterday, advised stakeholders to disregard information about the payment of N5,000 for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, practical's.

The board advised members of the public not to transact any business with any individual acting on its behalf.

In a statement by its Director, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, the board said the false information is being circulated by an impostor.

Adebayo said: "The Lagos State Examinations Board wishes to alert members of the public about an impostor purportedly acting on behalf of the board by requesting for N5,000 for the year 2023 BECE practicals.

"The board hereby states categorically that her registration for year 2023 BECE is on-line, and no individual is authorised to collect money on its behalf, as she does not charge for practicals separately."