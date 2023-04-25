Nigeria: 'I'm Overwhelmed', Davido Thanks Fans After 'Energetic' Timeless Concert

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has penned a note of gratitude to his fans for coming out in their numbers to attend his Timeless concert in Lagos on Sunday.

According to the singer, the energy in the concert was everything he could have imagined.

He took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share his gratitude to his fans accompanied by a clip from the concert.

The OBO crooner also hinted at his upcoming global tour, stressing how important it is to take the 'energy' from the 'Timeless' concert global.

He wrote, "LAGOS LAST NIGHT YOU WERE TRULY TIMELESS.

"The energy was everything we could have imagined. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. Big love to everyone who came out. You all know we have to take the energy around the world. Global tour announcement coming soon."

'Timeless' concert which was a homecoming event for the singer was well-attended by fans and colleagues who turned up to show their support and love for the afrobeats star.