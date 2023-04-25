Nigeria: 'I'm Overwhelmed', Davido Thanks Fans After 'Energetic' Timeless Concert

25 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has penned a note of gratitude to his fans for coming out in their numbers to attend his Timeless concert in Lagos on Sunday.

According to the singer, the energy in the concert was everything he could have imagined.

He took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share his gratitude to his fans accompanied by a clip from the concert.

The OBO crooner also hinted at his upcoming global tour, stressing how important it is to take the 'energy' from the 'Timeless' concert global.

He wrote, "LAGOS LAST NIGHT YOU WERE TRULY TIMELESS.

"The energy was everything we could have imagined. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. Big love to everyone who came out. You all know we have to take the energy around the world. Global tour announcement coming soon."

'Timeless' concert which was a homecoming event for the singer was well-attended by fans and colleagues who turned up to show their support and love for the afrobeats star.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.