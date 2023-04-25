Nigerian Scholar, Adenle Emerges Only African With Sustainability 2022 Carbon Neutrality Award

25 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian university lecturer, Professor Ademola Adenle, has emerged as the only African among the winners of the Sustainability 2022 Carbon Neutrality Award by the Sustainability Publishing House Office, Basel, Switzerland.

Adenle who lectures at the Department of Technology Management and Economics, Technical University of Denmark, was listed as the winner of the third prize on the organisation's website.

The Sustainability Award by the Sustainability Publishing House Office, Basel, Switzerland is a globally competitive award that celebrates remarkable contributions toward carbon neutrality and a sustainable future.

The statement read, "The award consists of a certificate and cash given to the awardee. Prof. Adenle is the only African scholar who was recognised in this category of the award for his exceptional contribution to the field of sustainable development and outstanding scholarly work in Carbon Neutrality."

Adenle is a Visiting Professor of Sustainability and Innovation Policy at the Department of Technology, Management and Economics, Technical University of Denmark.

His interdisciplinary research is located at the interface of natural and social sciences with over 22 years of combined experience in stakeholder engagement, teaching and research at the international level.

He focuses on the role of science, technology and innovation policy in addressing sustainable development challenges including food insecurity, climate change and energy poverty.

