Ghana: NPP Elects Ernest Anim to Contest Kumawu By-Election

Kumawu — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected Ernest Yaw Anim as its parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu Constituency by-election scheduled for May 23.

This was after he had polled 195 votes of the 418 valid votes cast while his contenders, Obaapa Ama Serwaa obtained 181 votes, Dr Aboagye Da- Costa, the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had 27 votes, Dr Kwame Appiah Kubi garnered 10 votes and Kwame Bempah Osei-Hwere had five votes with one ballot rejected.

Opanyin Yaw Baah, a former Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency, withdrew his candidature due to personal reasons.

The election was held on April 23, 2023 following the sudden death of Philip Basoah, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), who represented the NPP, after a short illness, in the early hours of March 28, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra which necessitated the NPPto open nominations on April 11, 2023, for interested persons in the vacant Kumawu constituency parliamentary seat to pick forms.

Mr. Benjamin Bano-Bio, Ashanti Regional Director of EC declared Mr Anim the winner.

In his acceptance speech after the election, Mr Anim pledged to do everything possible to ensure the NPP retained the Kumawu parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

He indicated that he was hopeful to retain the seat because his constituents believe in his vision to bring everyone together, dedicated, determined and committed in ensuring peace, unity and cohesion.

"All my followers will be whipped in line to understand the victory is not just for Ernest Yaw Anim or my group but everybody who is a member, supporter, faithful, well-wisher and sympathiser of the NPP in the constituency.

In 2017, Mr Basoah first came to Parliament after winning the 2016 general elections in the constituency and in 2020 elections, he retained the seat and was member of Sixth and Seventh Parliaments.

After the demise of Mr Basoah, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on April 3, 2023, declared the Kumawu seat vacant and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence processes for by-election and it set May 23, 2023, and the Commission was expected to receive nominations at Sekyere Kumawu district office between May 2 and May 5, 2023.

This is in accordance with Article 112 (5) of 1992 Constitution as amended, for EC to hold by-election in the constituency on May 23, 2023 and interested candidates are expected to download nomination forms from April 14 to May 5, 2023, and filing fee for the election was GHC10,000.