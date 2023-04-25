Ghana: Police Nab Cop for Alleged Fatal Shooting of 'Girlfriend'

25 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E Hope

Kumasi — The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested the policeman who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at Adum, in Kumasi.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the suspect, had been on the run since the incident on April 20, at Adum, in Kumasi.

He was however, arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, April 23, as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

He is currently in police custody pending prosecution, according to a police report sighted by the Ghanaian Times.

The incident saw the suspect, said to be married, allegedly shooting the lady six times, killing her instantly, and then fled in a rickshaw, popularly called 'Pragyia'.

He was said to have accused the deceased, Victoria Dapaah, also known asMaaAdwoa,26, of cheating on him.

Six empty shells were found by the police at the crime scene, near the Dufie Towers, at Adum.

He was at the Manhyia Police Station and also with the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that deceased was heard pleading with the policeman also known as 'Tycoon' not to kill her and that she had not cheated on him.

An eyewitness said that the two got into a furious dispute just prior to the incident over the cheating.

Madam AdwoaNyarko, the deceased's mother, stated in an interview with the media that her daughter received a call and then went out to visit the person.

However, she claimed that the family was unable to determine whether the dead was dating the accused.

"So, the family is requesting that justice be done in this case," she requested.

